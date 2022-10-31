8.46% percent quarterly performance for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) stock priced at $57.84, up 1.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.965 and dropped to $57.46 before settling in for the closing price of $57.68. JCI’s price has ranged from $45.52 to $81.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 150.60%. With a float of $687.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $692.20 million.

The firm has a total of 101000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.02, operating margin of +11.69, and the pretax margin is +11.04.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 366,213. In this transaction VP Corporate Controller of this company sold 5,683 shares at a rate of $64.44, taking the stock ownership to the 39,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s VP Corporate Controller sold 8,573 for $69.63, making the entire transaction worth $596,938. This insider now owns 39,618 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.6 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.39 while generating a return on equity of 8.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.11% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Johnson Controls International plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Johnson Controls International plc, JCI], we can find that recorded value of 5.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 93.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.88. The third major resistance level sits at $60.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.28.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.73 billion, the company has a total of 688,810K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,668 M while annual income is 1,637 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,614 M while its latest quarter income was 379,000 K.