A look at Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s (HCSG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On October 28, 2022, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) opened at $13.57, higher 3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.145 and dropped to $13.53 before settling in for the closing price of $13.57. Price fluctuations for HCSG have ranged from $11.97 to $20.54 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 1.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.60% at the time writing. With a float of $73.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.46, operating margin of +2.87, and the pretax margin is +3.77.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 93,569. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,001 shares at a rate of $18.71, taking the stock ownership to the 21,474 shares.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.79 while generating a return on equity of 9.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -10.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

Looking closely at Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s (HCSG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.98. However, in the short run, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.29. Second resistance stands at $14.52. The third major resistance level sits at $14.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.06.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Key Stats

There are currently 74,088K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,642 M according to its annual income of 45,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 414,490 K and its income totaled 320 K.