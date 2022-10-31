A look at United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock priced at $40.62, up 4.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.1758 and dropped to $40.60 before settling in for the closing price of $40.50. UBSI’s price has ranged from $33.11 to $41.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.00%. With a float of $131.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.62 million.

The firm has a total of 2966 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of United Bankshares Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 261,274. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company bought 7,776 shares at a rate of $33.60, taking the stock ownership to the 20,557 shares.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +42.27 while generating a return on equity of 8.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Bankshares Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Bankshares Inc., UBSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.21. The third major resistance level sits at $44.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.52.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.45 billion, the company has a total of 134,592K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,073 M while annual income is 367,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 271,380 K while its latest quarter income was 95,610 K.