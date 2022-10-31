A major move is in the offing as Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) market cap hits 62.50 million

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) stock priced at $1.30, up 4.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. BTCY’s price has ranged from $0.75 to $5.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.60%. With a float of $39.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.74, operating margin of -228.40, and the pretax margin is -380.78.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Biotricity Inc. is 18.53%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -380.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Biotricity Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

Looking closely at Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Biotricity Inc.’s (BTCY) raw stochastic average was set at 46.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9966, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6738. However, in the short run, Biotricity Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4567. Second resistance stands at $1.6233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9367.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 62.50 million, the company has a total of 51,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,650 K while annual income is -29,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,060 K while its latest quarter income was -4,780 K.