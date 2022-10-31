A major move is in the offing as ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) market cap hits 78.67 billion

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.29, plunging -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.37 and dropped to $22.215 before settling in for the closing price of $22.50. Within the past 52 weeks, IBN’s price has moved between $16.36 and $23.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 9.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103010 employees.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Looking closely at ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN), its last 5-days average volume was 9.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 82.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.06. However, in the short run, ICICI Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.40. Second resistance stands at $22.46. The third major resistance level sits at $22.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.09.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 78.67 billion based on 3,483,754K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,110 M and income totals 3,365 M. The company made 5,098 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 959,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.