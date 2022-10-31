A major move is in the offing as Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) market cap hits 41.97 billion

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.00, soaring 8.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.05 and dropped to $51.81 before settling in for the closing price of $49.80. Within the past 52 weeks, IMO’s price has moved between $31.71 and $57.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 183.50%. With a float of $149.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $663.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.47, operating margin of +9.27, and the pretax margin is +9.23.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Imperial Oil Limited is 75.95%, while institutional ownership is 23.18%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.47) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.97 while generating a return on equity of 11.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 183.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 19.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.69, a number that is poised to hit 2.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Oil Limited’s (IMO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.47 in the near term. At $56.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.00.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.97 billion based on 611,516K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,993 M and income totals 1,978 M. The company made 13,553 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,886 M in sales during its previous quarter.