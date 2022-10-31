A major move is in the offing as New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) market cap hits 1.22 billion

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $12.38, down -2.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.45 and dropped to $12.07 before settling in for the closing price of $12.38. Over the past 52 weeks, NMFC has traded in a range of $11.09-$14.11.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.40%. With a float of $90.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.72 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.38, operating margin of +105.05, and the pretax margin is +77.66.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of New Mountain Finance Corporation is 10.05%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 256,911. In this transaction EVP, CAO and Director of this company bought 19,936 shares at a rate of $12.89, taking the stock ownership to the 395,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director bought 2,600 for $12.92, making the entire transaction worth $33,580. This insider now owns 123,452 shares in total.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +75.40 while generating a return on equity of 15.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.49% during the next five years compared to -6.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Mountain Finance Corporation’s (NMFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

Looking closely at New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s (NMFC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.92. However, in the short run, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.34. Second resistance stands at $12.58. The third major resistance level sits at $12.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.58.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.22 billion has total of 100,717K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 359,380 K in contrast with the sum of 201,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 56,550 K and last quarter income was 15,950 K.