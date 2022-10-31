American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.87 million

On October 28, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) opened at $0.2743, lower -2.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2743 and dropped to $0.2511 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Price fluctuations for AREB have ranged from $0.23 to $7.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.10% at the time writing. With a float of $4.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.74 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 11.28%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB], we can find that recorded value of 2.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 177.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4339, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3721. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2718. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2847. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2950. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2486, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2383. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2254.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are currently 5,251K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 990 K according to its annual income of -6,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 340 K and its income totaled -1,600 K.