Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) posted a 16.91% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) stock priced at $302.29, up 4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $312.31 and dropped to $300.51 before settling in for the closing price of $300.03. AMP’s price has ranged from $219.99 to $332.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.50%. With a float of $107.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.49, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +24.13.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 277,007. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $277.01, taking the stock ownership to the 16,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO sold 8,711 for $312.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,717,958. This insider now owns 10,751 shares in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $5.81 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.88 while generating a return on equity of 47.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 24.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.00, a number that is poised to hit 6.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Looking closely at Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.60.

During the past 100 days, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) raw stochastic average was set at 99.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $272.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $275.66.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.45 billion, the company has a total of 108,166K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,431 M while annual income is 2,760 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,508 M while its latest quarter income was 756,000 K.