Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is 10.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

October 28, 2022, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) trading session started at the price of $20.16, that was 3.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.87 and dropped to $20.16 before settling in for the closing price of $20.03. A 52-week range for AMKR has been $14.89 – $26.64.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 9.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.50%. With a float of $101.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.97, operating margin of +12.48, and the pretax margin is +11.65.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amkor Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 114,420. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $19.07, taking the stock ownership to the 8,512 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s CFO sold 6,000 for $19.07, making the entire transaction worth $114,420. This insider now owns 8,512 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.57) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.48 while generating a return on equity of 24.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.19% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

The latest stats from [Amkor Technology Inc., AMKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.59 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 71.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.32. The third major resistance level sits at $21.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.90. The third support level lies at $19.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

There are 244,838K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.90 billion. As of now, sales total 6,138 M while income totals 643,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,505 M while its last quarter net income were 124,780 K.