Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) average volume reaches $7.98M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock priced at $86.62, up 3.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.93 and dropped to $86.46 before settling in for the closing price of $86.54. AMAT’s price has ranged from $71.12 to $167.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.40%. With a float of $857.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $864.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.23, operating margin of +31.22, and the pretax margin is +29.36.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 79.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 2,652. In this transaction GVP, Applied Global Services of this company sold 29 shares at a rate of $91.46, taking the stock ownership to the 87,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07, when Company’s SVP, CLO sold 10,000 for $89.50, making the entire transaction worth $895,000. This insider now owns 83,169 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.85 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.53 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.39% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Applied Materials Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Looking closely at Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), its last 5-days average volume was 8.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.98.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.56. However, in the short run, Applied Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.95. Second resistance stands at $92.17. The third major resistance level sits at $94.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.01.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 74.45 billion, the company has a total of 860,309K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,063 M while annual income is 5,888 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,520 M while its latest quarter income was 1,606 M.