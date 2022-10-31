Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is expecting -4.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $0.46, down -6.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.46 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has traded in a range of $0.35-$2.31.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 40.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.50%. With a float of $234.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.50 million.

The firm has a total of 153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 10,804. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,010 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 13,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $0.53, making the entire transaction worth $9,558. This insider now owns 72,201 shares in total.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Asensus Surgical Inc., ASXC], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5466. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4597. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4895. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5164. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4030, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3761. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3463.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 109.20 million has total of 236,719K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,230 K in contrast with the sum of -62,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 990 K and last quarter income was -19,620 K.