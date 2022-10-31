ASPN (Aspen Aerogels Inc.) climbed 6.51 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 28, 2022, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) trading session started at the price of $11.24, that was 6.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.30 and dropped to $10.97 before settling in for the closing price of $11.37. A 52-week range for ASPN has been $7.93 – $65.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -47.40%. With a float of $38.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 418 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.17, operating margin of -33.38, and the pretax margin is -30.50.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aspen Aerogels Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 73,150. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.63, taking the stock ownership to the 599,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,791,986 for $27.90, making the entire transaction worth $49,999,993. This insider now owns 1,791,986 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.57) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -30.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Looking closely at Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.37. However, in the short run, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.62. Second resistance stands at $13.12. The third major resistance level sits at $13.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.96.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

There are 40,441K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 459.82 million. As of now, sales total 121,620 K while income totals -37,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 45,640 K while its last quarter net income were -24,050 K.