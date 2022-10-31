Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is expecting 16.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.09, plunging -2.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1299 and dropped to $2.9762 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Within the past 52 weeks, BBAR’s price has moved between $1.96 and $3.92.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 56.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.10%. With a float of $69.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.24 million.

The firm has a total of 6242 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 76.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 16.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.93% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., BBAR], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.24 billion based on 204,237K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,545 M and income totals 98,690 K. The company made 745,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 136,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.