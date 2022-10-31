Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) average volume reaches $157.71K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $1.95, up 14.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.30 and dropped to $1.91 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has traded in a range of $1.18-$8.71.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -69.80%. With a float of $34.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 88 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 132,750. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 87,850 shares at a rate of $1.51, taking the stock ownership to the 4,913,386 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 53,734 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $76,345. This insider now owns 4,825,536 shares in total.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.75) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -49.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s (BDTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s (BDTX) raw stochastic average was set at 35.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.37 in the near term. At $2.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.59.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 70.10 million has total of 36,339K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -125,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -22,930 K.