BlackBerry Limited (BB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 718,000 K

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) stock priced at $4.50, up 2.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.64 and dropped to $4.48 before settling in for the closing price of $4.53. BB’s price has ranged from $3.94 to $12.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -11.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.10%. With a float of $567.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3325 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 40,040. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 7,805 shares at a rate of $5.13, taking the stock ownership to the 242,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 7,025 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $36,038. This insider now owns 79,642 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackBerry Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) saw its 5-day average volume 3.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 21.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.69 in the near term. At $4.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.37.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.63 billion, the company has a total of 577,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 718,000 K while annual income is 12,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 168,000 K while its latest quarter income was -54,000 K.