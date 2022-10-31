Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) posted a 8.42% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.20, soaring 4.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.78 and dropped to $13.20 before settling in for the closing price of $13.01. Within the past 52 weeks, BRKL’s price has moved between $11.59 and $17.74.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 145.00%. With a float of $74.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.09 million.

The firm has a total of 786 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 127,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.71, taking the stock ownership to the 153,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 738 for $13.96, making the entire transaction worth $10,300. This insider now owns 143,662 shares in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +34.53 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookline Bancorp Inc., BRKL], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) raw stochastic average was set at 74.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.12. The third major resistance level sits at $14.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.73.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.01 billion based on 76,684K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 338,520 K and income totals 115,440 K. The company made 84,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.