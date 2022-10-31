BUD (Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV) climbed 1.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 28, 2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) opened at $50.15, higher 1.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.45 and dropped to $49.565 before settling in for the closing price of $49.55. Price fluctuations for BUD have ranged from $44.51 to $67.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 801.90% at the time writing. With a float of $607.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

The firm has a total of 169000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.04, operating margin of +25.52, and the pretax margin is +15.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 53.90%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 6.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 801.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.85% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, BUD], we can find that recorded value of 1.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) raw stochastic average was set at 49.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.00. The third major resistance level sits at $51.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,980,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 87.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 54,304 M according to its annual income of 4,670 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,793 M and its income totaled 1,597 M.