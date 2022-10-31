Can Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) hike of 22.88% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock priced at $14.63, up 7.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.70 and dropped to $14.26 before settling in for the closing price of $14.49. BYND’s price has ranged from $11.90 to $108.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 95.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -240.40%. With a float of $58.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1108 employees.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 187,550. In this transaction Chief Brand Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $37.51, taking the stock ownership to the 24,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Brand Officer sold 2,000 for $37.51, making the entire transaction worth $75,020. This insider now owns 22,358 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.58 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -46.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beyond Meat Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.25, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) saw its 5-day average volume 2.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 11.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.06 in the near term. At $16.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.72. The third support level lies at $13.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 922.51 million, the company has a total of 63,668K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 464,700 K while annual income is -182,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 147,040 K while its latest quarter income was -97,130 K.