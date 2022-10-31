Can Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) hike of 16.26% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $1.30, up 9.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4442 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Over the past 52 weeks, SPIR has traded in a range of $0.96-$6.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.70%. With a float of $125.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.69 million.

In an organization with 378 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.84, operating margin of -141.18, and the pretax margin is -43.38.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.80%.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.52 while generating a return on equity of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2466, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6796. However, in the short run, Spire Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4928. Second resistance stands at $1.5556. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6670. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3186, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2072. The third support level lies at $1.1444 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 205.91 million has total of 139,895K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,380 K in contrast with the sum of -19,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,400 K and last quarter income was -40,460 K.