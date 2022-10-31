Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) volume exceeds 2.18 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $250.46, down -15.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $263.43 and dropped to $222.89 before settling in for the closing price of $282.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CSL has traded in a range of $211.06-$318.71.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.80%. With a float of $51.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.19, operating margin of +12.14, and the pretax margin is +10.02.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Carlisle Companies Incorporated is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 2,290,753. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 7,272 shares at a rate of $315.01, taking the stock ownership to the 119,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s CEO & President sold 10,046 for $315.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,164,490. This insider now owns 119,582 shares in total.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.99) by $1.16. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (CSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 104.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.03, a number that is poised to hit 4.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.16.

During the past 100 days, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (CSL) raw stochastic average was set at 17.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $291.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $260.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $260.93 in the near term. At $282.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $301.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $220.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $201.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $179.85.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.64 billion has total of 51,724K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,810 M in contrast with the sum of 421,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,847 M and last quarter income was 301,500 K.