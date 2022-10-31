Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.77%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $20.21, down -0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.29 and dropped to $19.545 before settling in for the closing price of $20.15. Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has traded in a range of $10.72-$24.91.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 33.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.00%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.97 billion.

In an organization with 5938 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.38, operating margin of +10.55, and the pretax margin is +2.71.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.83. However, in the short run, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.33. Second resistance stands at $20.68. The third major resistance level sits at $21.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.19. The third support level lies at $18.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.82 billion has total of 1,923,347K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,988 M in contrast with the sum of 468,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,008 M and last quarter income was 1,905 M.