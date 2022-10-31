CME Group Inc. (CME) is expecting -10.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

October 28, 2022, CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) trading session started at the price of $173.80, that was 1.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.56 and dropped to $171.68 before settling in for the closing price of $172.73. A 52-week range for CME has been $166.58 – $256.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.20%. With a float of $357.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3480 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.39, operating margin of +56.40, and the pretax margin is +71.94.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CME Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CME Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 18,361. In this transaction Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX of this company sold 97 shares at a rate of $189.29, taking the stock ownership to the 5,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX sold 360 for $190.77, making the entire transaction worth $68,677. This insider now owns 5,431 shares in total.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.93) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +56.21 while generating a return on equity of 9.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.85% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CME Group Inc. (CME) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CME Group Inc. (CME)

Looking closely at CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), its last 5-days average volume was 2.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.49.

During the past 100 days, CME Group Inc.’s (CME) raw stochastic average was set at 17.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $184.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $210.11. However, in the short run, CME Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $176.31. Second resistance stands at $177.88. The third major resistance level sits at $180.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $168.55.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Key Stats

There are 359,436K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 62.09 billion. As of now, sales total 4,690 M while income totals 2,636 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,237 M while its last quarter net income were 662,500 K.