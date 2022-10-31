Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is expecting -6.57% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $497.30, up 2.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $512.82 and dropped to $495.97 before settling in for the closing price of $496.54. Over the past 52 weeks, COST has traded in a range of $406.51-$612.27.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 12.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.60%. With a float of $441.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 304000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 991,947. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $495.97, taking the stock ownership to the 5,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 1,500 for $477.65, making the entire transaction worth $716,470. This insider now owns 27,818 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.03) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.82% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 109.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.14, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.53 million, its volume of 2.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.71.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 55.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $500.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $512.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $517.14 in the near term. At $523.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $533.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $500.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $489.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $483.44.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 219.77 billion has total of 442,604K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 226,954 M in contrast with the sum of 5,844 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,091 M and last quarter income was 1,868 M.