Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) with a beta value of 0.98 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $36.57, up 4.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.46 and dropped to $36.57 before settling in for the closing price of $36.40. Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has traded in a range of $15.26-$38.47.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 15.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.50%. With a float of $36.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 447,030. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 14,901 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 155,896 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,293 for $30.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,245,535. This insider now owns 206,111 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.31) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 0.99 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.85 in the near term. At $39.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.07.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.39 billion has total of 38,231K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,677 M in contrast with the sum of 132,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 753,560 K and last quarter income was 52,890 K.