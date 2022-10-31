Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) 20 Days SMA touches 33.42%: The odds favor the bear

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $3.54, up 23.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.97 and dropped to $3.51 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Over the past 52 weeks, DAIO has traded in a range of $2.61-$6.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 2.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.30%. With a float of $7.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Data I/O Corporation is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 38.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 55,997. In this transaction President of this company sold 10,553 shares at a rate of $5.31, taking the stock ownership to the 378,688 shares.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Data I/O Corporation’s (DAIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Data I/O Corporation (DAIO)

Looking closely at Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 27027.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Data I/O Corporation’s (DAIO) raw stochastic average was set at 87.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. However, in the short run, Data I/O Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.01. Second resistance stands at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.09.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.21 million has total of 8,816K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,840 K in contrast with the sum of -560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,770 K and last quarter income was -660 K.