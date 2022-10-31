DECK (Deckers Outdoor Corporation) dropped -4.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) stock priced at $346.74, down -4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $353.26 and dropped to $337.06 before settling in for the closing price of $359.93. DECK’s price has ranged from $212.93 to $448.07 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.80%. With a float of $26.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.55, operating margin of +17.90, and the pretax margin is +17.95.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 1,040,292. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,300 shares at a rate of $315.24, taking the stock ownership to the 97,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,925 for $349.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,022,288. This insider now owns 100,972 shares in total.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.66 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.37 while generating a return on equity of 30.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.30% during the next five years compared to 147.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.40, a number that is poised to hit 9.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Looking closely at Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.56.

During the past 100 days, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (DECK) raw stochastic average was set at 79.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $336.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $294.24. However, in the short run, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $353.39. Second resistance stands at $361.42. The third major resistance level sits at $369.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $337.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $329.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $320.99.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.55 billion, the company has a total of 26,531K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,150 M while annual income is 451,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 614,460 K while its latest quarter income was 44,850 K.