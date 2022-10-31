Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) posted a 3.25% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

October 28, 2022, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) trading session started at the price of $1.27, that was 1.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. A 52-week range for DNN has been $0.91 – $2.14.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 192.30%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $817.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 66 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Denison Mines Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Looking closely at Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2376, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2752. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2933. Second resistance stands at $1.3167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1733.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

There are 818,540K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.03 billion. As of now, sales total 15,960 K while income totals 15,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,330 K while its last quarter net income were -12,640 K.