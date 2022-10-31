Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 182,750 K

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) stock priced at $20.40, down -7.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.75 and dropped to $18.36 before settling in for the closing price of $21.00. EBC’s price has ranged from $17.98 to $22.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 696.40%. With a float of $175.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.77 million.

In an organization with 1889 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 482,506. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $20.10, taking the stock ownership to the 173,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Director sold 28,730 for $20.28, making the entire transaction worth $582,768. This insider now owns 89,965 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.84 while generating a return on equity of 4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 696.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was better than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 38.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.22. However, in the short run, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.62. Second resistance stands at $21.88. The third major resistance level sits at $23.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.84.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.75 billion, the company has a total of 178,344K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 628,310 K while annual income is 154,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 182,750 K while its latest quarter income was 51,170 K.