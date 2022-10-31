Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) posted a 2.53% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $75.86, soaring 0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.11 and dropped to $74.00 before settling in for the closing price of $75.56. Within the past 52 weeks, EMN’s price has moved between $69.91 and $129.48.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 3.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.50%. With a float of $122.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.02, operating margin of +14.01, and the pretax margin is +10.32.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eastman Chemical Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 586,798. In this transaction SVP, Chf Mfg & Eng Ofc of this company sold 4,858 shares at a rate of $120.79, taking the stock ownership to the 3,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s SVP & CTO sold 14,738 for $122.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,809,118. This insider now owns 2,249 shares in total.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.7) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.18 while generating a return on equity of 14.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.66% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.16 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $77.53 in the near term. At $78.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.31.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.28 billion based on 122,809K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,476 M and income totals 857,000 K. The company made 2,784 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 256,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.