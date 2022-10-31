EHang Holdings Limited (EH) posted a 3.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $3.95, down -2.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.09 and dropped to $3.94 before settling in for the closing price of $4.12. Over the past 52 weeks, EH has traded in a range of $3.32-$26.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -247.50%. With a float of $36.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 326 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.43, operating margin of -583.97, and the pretax margin is -551.84.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of EHang Holdings Limited is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 25.20%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -552.68 while generating a return on equity of -103.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77 and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Looking closely at EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) raw stochastic average was set at 8.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. However, in the short run, EHang Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.09. Second resistance stands at $4.17. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.79.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 236.30 million has total of 56,930K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,910 K in contrast with the sum of -49,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,180 K and last quarter income was -10,980 K.