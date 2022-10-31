Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.47% last month.

October 28, 2022, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) trading session started at the price of $51.99, that was 4.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.805 and dropped to $51.99 before settling in for the closing price of $52.13. A 52-week range for EHC has been $42.16 – $59.33.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 7.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.60%. With a float of $97.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.60, operating margin of +15.75, and the pretax margin is +12.83.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Encompass Health Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Encompass Health Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 1,088,909. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 20,449 shares at a rate of $53.25, taking the stock ownership to the 440,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $66.48, making the entire transaction worth $66,480. This insider now owns 3,436 shares in total.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.92) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.02 while generating a return on equity of 23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Encompass Health Corporation’s (EHC) raw stochastic average was set at 59.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.63 in the near term. At $56.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.00. The third support level lies at $50.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Key Stats

There are 99,778K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.20 billion. As of now, sales total 5,122 M while income totals 412,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,331 M while its last quarter net income were 48,700 K.