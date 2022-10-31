ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is expecting 7.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 28, 2022, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $4.00, higher 4.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.82 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $2.59 to $21.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.90% at the time writing. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 29,199. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,386 shares at a rate of $3.48, taking the stock ownership to the 558,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s President sold 12,628 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $46,976. This insider now owns 2,453,439 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 853.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Looking closely at ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 54.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.55. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.24. Second resistance stands at $4.41. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 153,266K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 597.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -477,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 690 K and its income totaled -15,590 K.