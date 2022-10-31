Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.84 million

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $2.76, up 4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has traded in a range of $1.57-$7.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.30%. With a float of $104.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.03, operating margin of -220.29, and the pretax margin is -45.83.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 48.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 23,691. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.37, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 10,000 for $2.07, making the entire transaction worth $20,671. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -45.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Looking closely at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 52.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.03. Second resistance stands at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.43.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 399.30 million has total of 144,157K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,690 K in contrast with the sum of -10,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,070 K and last quarter income was -25,690 K.