Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) average volume reaches $2.28M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock priced at $33.58, up 2.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.68 and dropped to $33.05 before settling in for the closing price of $33.85. EXAS’s price has ranged from $29.27 to $104.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 77.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.20%. With a float of $175.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6420 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 529,275. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 16,872 shares at a rate of $31.37, taking the stock ownership to the 18,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology sold 984 for $47.12, making the entire transaction worth $46,366. This insider now owns 4,596 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Exact Sciences Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.16 million, its volume of 2.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.16 in the near term. At $35.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.90.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.99 billion, the company has a total of 176,960K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,767 M while annual income is -595,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 521,640 K while its latest quarter income was -166,060 K.