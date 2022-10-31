Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) last year’s performance of -41.10% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 28, 2022, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) opened at $96.00, higher 0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.87 and dropped to $94.33 before settling in for the closing price of $96.57. Price fluctuations for EXPE have ranged from $88.70 to $217.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.50% at the time writing. With a float of $151.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.29 million.

The firm has a total of 14800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Expedia Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 101,554. In this transaction Director Emeritus of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $101.55, taking the stock ownership to the 37,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 636 for $114.04, making the entire transaction worth $72,532. This insider now owns 8,949 shares in total.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.62) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.80% during the next five years compared to -24.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 4.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Expedia Group Inc., EXPE], we can find that recorded value of 1.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.38.

During the past 100 days, Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) raw stochastic average was set at 18.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.86. The third major resistance level sits at $101.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.22.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Key Stats

There are currently 157,559K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,598 M according to its annual income of 12,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,181 M and its income totaled -185,000 K.