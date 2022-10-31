F5 Inc. (FFIV) average volume reaches $500.57K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock priced at $140.47, up 4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.42 and dropped to $139.81 before settling in for the closing price of $139.61. FFIV’s price has ranged from $135.10 to $249.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.60%. With a float of $59.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.97 million.

The firm has a total of 6461 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of F5 Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 24,196. In this transaction EVP and Chief HR Officer of this company sold 170 shares at a rate of $142.33, taking the stock ownership to the 30,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales sold 780 for $155.34, making the entire transaction worth $121,165. This insider now owns 8,549 shares in total.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are F5 Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F5 Inc. (FFIV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [F5 Inc., FFIV], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.39.

During the past 100 days, F5 Inc.’s (FFIV) raw stochastic average was set at 25.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $174.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $147.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.11. The third major resistance level sits at $152.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $135.96.

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.36 billion, the company has a total of 59,562K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,603 M while annual income is 331,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 674,490 K while its latest quarter income was 83,020 K.