Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) last year’s performance of -45.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.81, plunging -1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.8499 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. Within the past 52 weeks, FSM’s price has moved between $2.05 and $5.52.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -57.50%. With a float of $287.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.46 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 1.09%, while institutional ownership is 37.37%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Looking closely at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 46.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. However, in the short run, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.87. Second resistance stands at $2.91. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 821.91 million based on 291,459K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 599,850 K and income totals 59,400 K. The company made 167,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.