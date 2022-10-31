Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) kicked off at the price of $13.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On October 28, 2022, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) opened at $13.72, lower -8.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.72 and dropped to $13.065 before settling in for the closing price of $14.36. Price fluctuations for FMS have ranged from $12.78 to $35.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.20% at the time writing. With a float of $586.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.83 million.

The firm has a total of 123153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.81, operating margin of +11.34, and the pretax margin is +8.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.50 while generating a return on equity of 8.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.05% during the next five years compared to -6.21% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, FMS], we can find that recorded value of 2.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.98. The third major resistance level sits at $14.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Key Stats

There are currently 586,055K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,845 M according to its annual income of 1,147 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,062 M and its income totaled 156,590 K.