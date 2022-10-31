Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -47.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) stock priced at $0.68, down -0.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7014 and dropped to $0.67 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. GOTU’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $3.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.40%. With a float of $255.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.27 million.

In an organization with 9015 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 15.10%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41 and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2824, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6361. However, in the short run, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6981. Second resistance stands at $0.7154. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7295. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6526. The third support level lies at $0.6353 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 177.02 million, the company has a total of 257,032K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,030 M while annual income is -487,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,290 K while its latest quarter income was -7,440 K.