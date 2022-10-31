Genius Group Limited (GNS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -38.36% last month.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) stock priced at $1.68, down -15.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. GNS’s price has ranged from $1.26 to $36.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.80 million.

In an organization with 241 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.85, operating margin of -42.73, and the pretax margin is -48.37.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -45.54 while generating a return on equity of -11.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Genius Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5867. Second resistance stands at $1.8233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0633. The third support level lies at $0.8267 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.40 million, the company has a total of 21,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,780 K while annual income is -4,490 K.