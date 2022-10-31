Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) with a beta value of 1.02 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 28, 2022, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) trading session started at the price of $3.13, that was 4.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.31 and dropped to $3.115 before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. A 52-week range for GOL has been $2.74 – $7.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.70%. With a float of $167.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13751 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.28, operating margin of -53.22, and the pretax margin is -99.23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Looking closely at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.04. However, in the short run, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.36. Second resistance stands at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.97.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

There are 198,108K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.13 billion. As of now, sales total 1,377 M while income totals -1,338 M. Its latest quarter income was 658,790 K while its last quarter net income were -579,340 K.