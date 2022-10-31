Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) average volume reaches $20.07M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 28, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) opened at $2.47, higher 2.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.56 and dropped to $2.44 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Price fluctuations for GRAB have ranged from $2.19 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.65 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8834 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 47.60%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 24.13 million, its volume of 10.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 19.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.59 in the near term. At $2.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are currently 3,741,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 675,000 K according to its annual income of -3,449 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 321,000 K and its income totaled -547,000 K.