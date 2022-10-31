Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 100,330 K

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) on October 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.67, soaring 3.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.00 and dropped to $7.36 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. Within the past 52 weeks, IAS’s price has moved between $6.90 and $29.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -56.30%. With a float of $60.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.14 million.

In an organization with 760 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 7,158. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 885 shares at a rate of $8.09, taking the stock ownership to the 66,876 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,089 for $7.77, making the entire transaction worth $24,002. This insider now owns 63,787 shares in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.81. However, in the short run, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.15. Second resistance stands at $8.39. The third major resistance level sits at $8.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.87.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 155,115K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 323,510 K and income totals -52,440 K. The company made 100,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.