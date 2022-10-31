Investors finally get a glimpse of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) volume hitting the figure of 4.93 million.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) kicked off on October 28, 2022, at the price of $3.72, up 3.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.79 and dropped to $3.55 before settling in for the closing price of $3.64. Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has traded in a range of $3.46-$12.87.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.20%. With a float of $157.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2150 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.29, operating margin of -5.89, and the pretax margin is -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 18.30%, while institutional ownership is 73.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CEO and President bought 15,000 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 2,891,962 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

The latest stats from [Cano Health Inc., CANO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.91 million was superior to 4.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 220.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.94. The third major resistance level sits at $4.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.46. The third support level lies at $3.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.77 billion has total of 484,470K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,609 M in contrast with the sum of -18,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 689,370 K and last quarter income was -5,330 K.