Investors finally get a glimpse of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) volume hitting the figure of 13.34 million.

On October 28, 2022, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) opened at $3.00, higher 5.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.17 and dropped to $2.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. Price fluctuations for CGC have ranged from $2.13 to $15.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -596.70% at the time writing. With a float of $267.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $480.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3151 workers is very important to gauge.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.79%, while institutional ownership is 12.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

The latest stats from [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 25.67 million was superior to 9.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.34. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. The third support level lies at $2.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

There are currently 480,253K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 415,120 K according to its annual income of -241,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 86,230 K and its income totaled -1,631 M.