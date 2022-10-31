Investors finally get a glimpse of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) volume hitting the figure of 0.69 million.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) stock priced at $2.70, down -2.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.76 and dropped to $2.55 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. CGNT’s price has ranged from $2.55 to $24.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -203.60%. With a float of $65.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2000 workers is very important to gauge.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Cognyte Software Ltd. is 1.78%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cognyte Software Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

The latest stats from [Cognyte Software Ltd., CGNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.47 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s (CGNT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.86. The third major resistance level sits at $2.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. The third support level lies at $2.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 182.90 million, the company has a total of 67,481K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 474,040 K while annual income is -14,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 81,110 K while its latest quarter income was -28,870 K.