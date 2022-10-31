Investors finally get a glimpse of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) volume hitting the figure of 2.22 million.

On October 28, 2022, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $4.23, lower -0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.335 and dropped to $4.03 before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $4.00 to $16.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.80% at the time writing. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.78, operating margin of -70.88, and the pretax margin is -75.32.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 76.22%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -75.34 while generating a return on equity of -1,644.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.31 in the near term. At $4.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.87. The third support level lies at $3.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 100,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,337 M according to its annual income of -81,940 K.