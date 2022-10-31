Investors finally get a glimpse of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) volume hitting the figure of 0.84 million.

A new trading day began on October 28, 2022, with Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) stock priced at $0.125, up 6.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1395 and dropped to $0.1211 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. TUEM’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $2.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -5.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.00%. With a float of $82.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1601 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tuesday Morning Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 194.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1964, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7278. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1408 in the near term. At $0.1493, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1592. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1224, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1125. The third support level lies at $0.1040 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.93 million, the company has a total of 176,164K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 749,810 K while annual income is -59,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 161,930 K while its latest quarter income was -28,140 K.