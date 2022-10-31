Investors finally get a glimpse of Uxin Limited (UXIN) volume hitting the figure of 0.53 million.

October 28, 2022, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) trading session started at the price of $4.05, that was -9.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.44 and dropped to $3.39 before settling in for the closing price of $4.50. A 52-week range for UXIN has been $3.44 – $26.70.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 14.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.20%. With a float of $38.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.68 million.

In an organization with 814 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.92, operating margin of -23.29, and the pretax margin is -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Uxin Limited (UXIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39 and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. However, in the short run, Uxin Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.54. Second resistance stands at $5.02. The third major resistance level sits at $5.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. The third support level lies at $2.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

There are 39,562K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 205.62 million. As of now, sales total 258,090 K while income totals -22,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 93,490 K while its last quarter net income were 23,880 K.